By Festus Ahon

Asaba—The Chief of the Naval Staff, CNS, Vice Admiral Awwal Zubairu Gambo, has commended the Governor of Delta State, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, for the donation of 120-room accommodation facility at Sapele for Admiralty University of Nigeria, ADUN, for students commencing academic session in the faculties of Engineering, Technology and Maritime Studies.

Vice Admiral Gambo gave the commendation in an address he presented as the Guest of Honour on the occasion of the 4th Matriculation Ceremony of Admiralty University of Nigeria (ADUN), Ibusa, Delta State, held at the weekend.

Represented by Real Admiral SS Lassa, GMD/CEO Nigerian Navy Holdings, Vice Admiral Gambo, said that the matriculation ceremony was special because it was coming in an academic session when the University will be graduating her first graduands into the workforce of Nigeria in particular and the world at large.

“The Nigerian Navy is thus happy to be associated with recent developments in the affairs of the University. Firstly, is continuous facility, faculty and subsequent academic expansion.”

“I would like to use this opportunity to thank His Excellency the Executive Governor of Delta State, Senator Dr. Ifeanyi Arthur Okowa for the donation of 120-room accommodation facility at Sapele for Admiralty University of Nigeria (ADUN) students commencing academic session in the faculties of Engineering , Technology and Maritime Studies this summer.”

The Vice-Chancellor, Professor Paul Omojo Omaji who declared the ceremony open, revealed that ADUN was destined for greatness, saying that the objective of the University was to expand frontiers of knowledge in various unique specialization so as to use university education as a tool towards development and enhancement of human wellbeing.