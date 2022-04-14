Susan Akporiaye, President, National Association of Nigeria Travel Agencies visit

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The Director General of the Nigerian Tourism Development Corporation, NTDC, Folorunsho Coker has received some stakeholders in the tourism sector ahead of National Tourism Transportation Summit and Expo slated for April 25 to 26 2022.

The stakeholders included officials of the National Toursim Transportation Summit and Expo, National Association of Nigeria Travel Agencies (NANTA) and the Nigerian Institute of Management, Chartered.

Abiodun Odusanwo, Chairman, National Tourism Transportation Summit and Expo and his team were received warmly by Coker during the courtesy visit.

Odusanwo spoke about the 5th edition of the National Tourism Transportation Summit and Expo coming up on April 25 to 26 2022.

The theme of this year is”The African Continental Free Trade Area,” with a focus on strengthening connectivity effects and partnership.

Coker in his remarks, said “NTDC is looking forward to a successful hosting of the event, and I therefore, urge you the team to do your best inorder to ensure that the event is hitch free.”

He added that the team were part of the open door policy of the corporation under his leadership, while promising to ensure that tourism is given the attention it deserves under his leadership.

Susan Akporiaye, President NANTA accompanied by some members of the newly elected Executives of the Association, also paid a courtesy call on Coker.

The President and her Executives briefed the DG about their recently held NANTA Annual General Meeting, and expressed thanks to the NTDC for its continuous support over the years.

There was also a courtesy visit by members of the Nigerian Institute of Management (Chartered), led by its Acting Registrar, Mr. Jude Iheanacho, who led the team.

The team spoke about the institute’s impact on human resources of the nation through its capacity building activities and collaboration between NTDC and the Institute.