The immediate past Executive Director of Finance and Administration (EDFA) in the Delta State Oil Producing Areas Development Commission, DESOPADEC, Chief Barr John Nani, has urged delegates of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP to vote for a friend they can trust for the position of the Delta Central Senator in 2023, and not a man they consider as a boss.

Nani stated this during his consultation with State Party Chairman, Barr Kingsley Esiso, critical PDP stakeholders, leaders, LGA party Executives and delegates in 8 local government areas of Delta central, disclosed that his aspiration is anchored on God and thew goodwill of the Urhobo people.

He noted that as a senator representing Delta Central, he will establish a trustee relationship with the Urhobo people whose mandate would be entrusted to him, adding that in a trustee relationship, there must be beneficiaries, and in this case, the Urhobo Nation will be the beneficiaries of the dividend of democracy.

According to him, “when there is a trust arraignment, you will have the trustee and the beneficiaries, and the trustee that I am going to be at the senate on behalf of the Urhobo nation is a trustee of the dividend of democracy.

“And as a trustee of the Urhobo nation atq the senate, I will return home to brief our people of what I am doing with their mandate and take their feedback to the National assembly, work on it to attract more development to Delta Central.

“What I am saying is not rocket science, I have done it before and in all areas that I have had the opportunity to represent my people, I have done creditably well, my records as a lawmaker in Delta State House of Assembly are there, and it speaks for itself.

“It’s not about grandstanding on the floor of the house but the dividend you are able to attract to your people, this is why I stand out amongst my equals’ hence the three monarchs in Ethiope LGA collectively bestowed on me the title of “Aghwemutuwevwi of Idjerhe” Kingdom because of the level of development I attracted to the LG.

“So, support me to enable me to expand the dividend of democracy to the ether Urhobo nation, I believe so much in Urhobo nation, all my investments are in Urhoboland, all my children schooled in Nigeria, not because I can’t afford to send them abroad, but I think we should build our infrastructure to also attract others.

“I grew up in Sapele and you all know you can relate to me, some of my classmates are even amongst you and my friends are here too, no matter what happens you know I will always return to this place as my home, that is why I am begging you to vote for a friend you can relate with easily, a friend you can question if he does not deliver.

“Don’t vote for your boss, you can’t ask him questions if he does not perform” he pleaded to delegates.

Responding to his message, the state party chairman, Barr Kingsley Esiso assured him of a level playing ground and also advised aspirant to go about their consultation in a peaceful manner as PDP is one big family.

PDP executives across the 8 local government areas assured him of their support, calling him a homeboy and assuring him of their readiness to stand by him.

At the PDP secretariat in Oghara, the party chairman Hon Obareki, told him to bow and go adding that his antecedents speak for him.