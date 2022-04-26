Distributes inputs to 600 beneficiaries, plans wheat production

As communities donate 618 hectares of farmland

Urges farmers on massive food production

By Gabriel Ewepu – Abuja

With rising demand for food in Nigeria and the need to prevent food shortage amid several challenges, the National Agricultural Land Development Authority, NALDA, weekend, galvanized agribusiness in eight communities in Shendam Local Government Area of Plateau State under its ‘Aggressive Food Production’ project.

Speaking on the ‘Aggressive Food Production’ project flagged off in the communities, the Executive Secretary and Chief Executive Officer, CEO, NALDA, Prince Paul Ikonne, explained that the initiative was borne out by President Muhammadu Buhari’s efforts to provide more food for Nigerians and also to mitigate possible food crises that may be occasioned as result the ongoing Russia/Ukraine war.

According to Ikonne, the project is first of its kind being a Federal Government agricultural intervention in rural communities where bulk of Nigerian food is being produced.

Read Also:

Gov Inuwa assures NALDA on commitment to Boost wheat production

NALDA’s Modern Tomato Market gives hope to vegetable farmers

NALDA gives hope to rehabilitated drug addicts, women and youths with livestock empowerment

Projects under the ‘Aggressive Food Production’ launched include cultivation of 200 hectares of maize farm for the 2022 wet season, five solar powered boreholes for dry season irrigation farming and to serve as source of water supply for the communities and distribution of inputs which were Seeds, herbicides, pesticides and fertilizers to about 600 benefiting farmers through the traditional rulers and youth leaders.

He said: “This being the first time they are having federal presence of any kind, this shows how committed Mr. President is in reaching the unreached using agriculture.

“It also shows how committed Mr. President is in achieving food security and engaging our youth.

“What NALDA is doing at this time is to encourage farmers and individuals to aggressively go into farming in order to achieve food security considering the situation the world would be going into as a result of the Russia/Ukraine War.

“So these steps we are taking are to ensure that Nigeria those not experience any form of food shortage or go cap-in-hand looking for food.”

Meanwhile, the communities voluntarily donated 618 hectares of farmland for execution of the projects under the initiative, which slated 200 hectares for the first phase and that would be for cultivation of maize with targeted tonnage of 1000 metric tonnes.

Before the inputs distribution, land preparation activities had been carried out by NALDA.

Also it was made known that NALDA is about completing goat pens and a veterinary clinic at a central location for the communities, which would serve veterinary needs of herders and goat breeders in the eight communities.

However, he (Ikonne) called on benefiting farmers in the area to utilize the facilities in order to enjoy less stressful ways of farming, and it is meant to engage young people in the community productively, which will curb criminality and other vices.

Meanwhile, the NALDA boss disclosed plans to commence wheat cultivation in Plateau State, after the wet season harvest, and promised NALDA’s support during the farming period with extension services for best global agricultural practices for greater productivity.

He added that NALDA would provide market for the farmers’ produce, and promised to off-take their produce during harvest.

The traditional ruler of the communities, Kanankur Sule Longvel, while receiving the inputs on behalf of the communities commended NALDA for being the first to bring such an intervention to the area.

Longvel assured equitable distribution of the inputs and full utilization, and also appealed for construction of access roads to the farms including tractors for mechanized farming.

The beneficiaries, Helen Kafas and Comfort Ezra,, said women in the communities are grateful and expressed joy over the intervention projects including inputs distributed to boost their crop yields that would help them cater for their children.

Vanguard News Nigeria