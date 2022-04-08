Raises hope of businessmen with expected harvest from other states

By Gabriel Ewepu – Abuja

The National Agricultural Lands Development Authority, NALDA, Friday, disclosed commencement of harvesting 1000 metric tonnes of wheat from its farm in Gombe State.

This was disclosed by the Executive Secretary and Chief Executive Officer, CEO, NALDA, Prince Paul Ikonne, while witnessing its first dry season farming harvest of wheat in Papa community in Nafada Local Government Area of Gombe State.

Ikonne who was represented by Director Engineering, NALDA, Engr Olusegun Owolabi, explained that the successful harvest of wheat in the State was a result of the sheer determination to change the narrative as far as the partnership between NALDA and Gombe State Government had in 2021.

He further stated that NALDA took the bull by the horn, because the commodity was third agricultural item in the national importation list, which it went into collaboration with Gombe States and others to cultivate the commodity on a commercial scale with the aim of reducing importation of the item as the country experiences huge capital flight and exportation of jobs.

He added that the harvest is a proof that Nigeria can produce what she eats and eat what she produces, hence the need to be self-reliant and self-sufficient in agricultural commodities.

It would be recalled that the wheat were cultivated in December 2021 on 100 hectares land by 100 women and youth from the Papa community at a ratio of 1 hectare to a farmer.

NALDA also gave the 100 farmers farmer inputs including two brand new tractors, agro-chemicals, fertilisers, irrigation pumps, improved hand-tools, and land clearing and technical services.

He said: “This gathering is the celebration of the outcome of partnership between NALDA and Gombe State Government late last year, as the Authority observed that Wheat, an agricultural product is the third item in the national importation list and resolved to kick start rewriting the history which lead to NALDA collaboration with some states including Gombe to produce wheat.”

However, the NALDA boss assured wheat farmers on market availability, which NALDA would connect them with off-takers.

Meanwhile, he (Ikonne) appreciated President Muhammadu Buhari’s support in ensuring Nigerians produce what they eat on the heels of the wheat harvest.

He also commended the Gombe State Commissioner for Agriculture, the Local government Chairman, the Traditional ruler, and beneficiaries for giving their best in ensuring a good harvest.

The elated Gombe State Commissioner for Agriculture and Animal Husbandry, Muhammed Gettado, expressed optimism that wheat farm would add value to the lives of the farmers and improve their livelihoods.

Gettado added that the annual migration of youth from the Local Government to neighbouring States including Taraba has drastically reduced in 2022 by virtue of them working in NALDA’s dry season wheat farming.

“Normally around this time, youth of Nafada use to go to Taraba, tella and other towns but now we thank God the story is different”, he said.

However, he called on the agency to also provide machines including threshers for harvesting that would enable them meet international standards in according to best global practices.

Meanwhile, he promised the farmers that the Ministry of Agriculture would provide threshers for good production.

One of the farmers, Rukayatu Usman, said NALDA’s dry season wheat farming project was a blessing to them in the community, and it resulted in bountiful harvest.

“NALDA tried for us, they cleared the land, gave us seeds, fertilisers (NPK, Urea), irrigation facilities, farm implements and technical support”, she said.

While pleading for more support she said they would appreciate if NALDA can make threshing machines and transportation available to move their produce.

Another benefiting wheat farmer, Mohammed Lamuwa, expressed hope that based on the success of the first phase of wheat farming during the dry season, farmers would improve on their performance and productivity during the wet season and would reduce poverty in the area.

