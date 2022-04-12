The Naira exchanged at 416.62 to the dollar at the Investors and Exporters window on Tuesday, representing a `Negative 0.09’ per cent appreciation, compared to N417 to the dollar recorded on Monday.

The open indicative rate also closed at N416.17 to the dollar on Tuesday.

An exchange rate of N444 to the dollar was the highest rate recorded within the day’s trading before it settled at N416.62.

The Naira sold for as low as N410 to the dollar within the day’s trading.

A total of 127.12 million dollars was traded in Foreign Exchange at the official Investors and Exporters Window on Tuesday. (NAN)