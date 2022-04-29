The founder and CEO of Naijatraffic group, Iking Ferry recently wedded his heartthrob, Treasure Chinyere Uche amidst pomp and pageantry.

The music executive, Nwede Ikechukwu Emmanuel tied the knot with Treasure Chinyere.

The couple have known each other since 2016. Theirs is a love story made in heaven, as they moved from friends to lovers. The love birds exchanged their vows in the presence of family and friends

Their traditional wedding was on 19th of April while the white was held on 23rd of April at Regina Pacis Catholic Church in Sangotedo Ajah lekki Lagos.

As the lovebirds tied the knot, the excitement and love in their eyes, moved family and friends to shower prayers on them as they begin their journey to forever.