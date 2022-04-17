Selected participants at the advocacy meeting

Peter Duru, Makurdi

The Chairman of Nigeria Atomic Energy Commission, NAEC, Prof. Yusuf Ahmed has urged Nigerians to take advantage of the Gamma Irradiation Facility, GIF, to provide services in the fields of agriculture, medicine, industry, energy, research, education and training for the socio-economic development of the country.

Prof. Ahmed made the call during a two day “National Advocacy and Public Sensitization on the Utilization of the Gamma Irradiation Technology for Socio-Economic Development of Nigeria” held in Makurdi.

Represented by the Director, Nuclear Technology Centre, NTC, Dr. Hamman Gabdo, the Chairman recalled that the Commission was vested with the mandate to develop and implement the national programmes to deploy nuclear power plants for electricity generation in the country.

“It is also mandated to harness expertise for peaceful applications of nuclear science and technology in food security & agriculture, medicine & human health, industry, water resources and environmental management.

“The Centre is mandated to initiate, promote and implement rational, realistic and innovative research and development (R&D) programme for the socio-economic development of Nigeria as well as to foster a strong linkage among industries, research institutes and the higher institutions of learning.

“The Gamma Irradiation Facility is one of the components of the Nuclear Technology Centre, NTC, Sheda, acquired by the Federal Government of Nigeria, installed and commissioned for the preservation of food and agricultural products, decontamination and sterilization of health care products, industrial applications and research with a view to meeting certain national developmental objectives.

“Nigeria among other nations of the world is saddled with the problems of food security. Unfortunately, the nation has developed few infrastructures to support storage and preservation of these food and agricultural products.

“Therefore increase in production will certainly lead to increase in post-harvest losses. To this end an effective and efficient preservation methods like the Gamma Irradiation Technique need to be given necessary consideration.

“Experts put annual post-harvest losses in Nigeria for between 20% in grains (e.g. maize) and tubers (e.g. yam) to as much as 50% in fruits (e.g. tomatoes). Therefore, a drastic reduction in post harvest losses is one of the most effective strategies that can be used to ensure food security in the country

“Food irradiation is a promising food safety technology that has been demonstrated to be good for preservation of major foodstuffs consumed in Nigeria and some agricultural products.

“It is better for inhibition of sprouting in tubers e.g. yams, onions, potatoes etc. than chemical method. It is also effective and environmentally friendly than chemical fumigation for insect disinfestations of grains, smoked fish, reduction of microbial load in spices, sesame seed, etc and quarantine of agricultural products for export.”

While urging stakeholders to exploit the opportunities at the Gamma Irradiation Facility available at the Nuclear Technology Centre, Prof Ahmed assured that the NAEC was ready to collaborate with relevant stakeholders to jointly achieve set goals for the attainment of national objectives.

Declaring the meeting open, Initiator of the Tiv Women in Agricultural Cooperative Society and Wife of the Tor Tiv, Prof. Felicia Ayatse stated that the advocacy was an eye opener for farmers on how best to preserve their annual farm yields.

“Most of what we produce in Benue state are wasted before getting to the market due to lack of adequate preservation. We hope that at the end of this advocacy our eyes will be opened to better ways of preserving our crops.

“I urge all participants to take advantage of this advocacy to check post harvest losses. As for our Cooperative, we will key into the advocacy to preserve our crops,” she said.

The Deputy Director NAEC and Head Gamma Irradiation Facility, Engr. Tajudeen Mustapha in his speech stated that the advocacy would serve as an avenue to create awareness about the technology and also do a feasibility study on the acceptability of the irradiation technology.

Also, Harcourt Basene a researcher at the Gamma Irradiation Facility noted that the Centre had a wide rage of application from preservation of agricultural products to healthcare, environment to water resources and more.

“So the purpose of our coming to Benue is to bring to the door steps of the relevant stakeholders and inform them of the opportunities available at the facility and how much the facility can help them accomplish their set objectives at their various levels of operation.

“It is a technology that is not too known and its application is not too common. With Benue being the food basket of the federation we felt that there is no better place to start the advocacy.”

In his contribution, the Permanent Secretary, Benue State Ministry of Water Resources and Environment, Mr. Godwin Tighir said the state government would encourage the people of the state to embrace the knew technology given its immense benefits to check post harvest losses in order to improve the livelihood of the people.

Vice Chancellor of University of Mkar, Prof. Zacharys Gundu noted that much of the farm produce in the country were wasted due to lack of preservation technology stressing that the Irradiation technology would held check post harvest losses recorded yearly in the country.

Also, the Vice Chancellor of Joseph Sarwuan Tarka University, Prof. Richard Kimbir who was represented by Prof. Matthew Adamu noted that the university was encouraged to fully participate in the advocacy because if its mandate to ensure food production and preservation.

He called for the signing of an MOU between the institution and the NAEC “because our university is eager and willing to bring the technology closer to the beneficiaries,” he said.

The advocacy drew participants from different sectors of the state economy.