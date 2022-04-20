N10bn debt: FCTA seals Fed Ministry of Works, FCC, others

By Omeiza Ajayi



The Federal Capital Territory Administration, FCTA, has sealed the premises of the Federal Ministry of Works, Federal Character Commission, FCC; Merit House Maitama and Murg Plaza, all in Abuja over a N10 billion waste management debt owed the Abuja Environmental Protection Board, AEPB.



Addressing journalists during the exercise, Director of the board, Osilama Braimah, said the board provided waste management and other environmental services for the affected clients but they refused to pay.



He explained that the board was owed huge amount of money without efforts by the defaulters to pay.



“We try to negotiate to have a better way to achieve results but there was no positive response. We have given them a payment plan but many of them refused to take this opportunity serious, and so the board then resorted to legal means to recover the debts. The board got court orders to seal the premises,” he said.



According to him, the exercise, which has just begun, will cover all public and private offices owing the board.



A senior magistrate court sitting in Wuse II, Abuja had served the defendants with summons to appear before it on March 30, 2022 but they failed to honour the summons.



A break down of the debts showed that the Federal Ministry of Education owes N25,838,275; Federal Ministry of Defence, N17,220,775 and Federal Character Commission, N10,128,906.25.



Others include the Civil Service Commission, N2,451,649.50; Revenue Mobilization Allocation and Fiscal Commission, N21,683, 750, Federal Ministry of Health N14,204,843.75; Federal Ministry of Trade and Investment N19,222,287.50; Federal Ministry of Works, N9,998,625 and FCT Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, NSCDC, N16,583,031.25.

The Senior Special Assistant on Monitoring, Inspection and Enforcement to the FCT Minister, Mr Attah Ikharo who led the enforcement said the operation followed the initiative put together by the Minister of FCT and the Permanent Secretary to recover the huge debts owed the board.



“The FCT Administration needs enough fund to build infrastructure and keep the city running. The Administration has decided to go after the Ministries, parastatals, agencies and private individuals.



“We cannot wait to see government’s money tied down. It is wrong for people not to pay for services rendered,” he said.

