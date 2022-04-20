By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The sacked Lagos4Lagos movement of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, chairman, Sunday Ajayi, has challenged the Lead Visioner of the group, Dr. Olajide Adediran, popularly called Jandor to produce evidence of alleged N100 million gift he received from an opposition party leader or face the court.

Jandor had ordered the sacking of the chairman over alleged N100 gratis collected from a leader of the All Progressives Congress, APC, the ruling party in Lagos.

Ajayi, in a reaction on Wednesday, described the allegation as “false and baseless.”

The statement read in part: “My attention has been drawn to a malicious statement by Abdul-Azeez Olajide Adediran (Jandor) claiming that I collected N100 million from Bola Tinubu.

‘Ordinarily, I wouldn’t have dignified a man whose life has been shrouded in controversy with an answer, but for the benefit of the general public and the undiscerning members of the movement who have been blindfolded by the shenanigans of a man whose dubious lifestyle of scavenging for funds is known to the people.

“For the records, I, Prince Sunday Ajayi, withdrew from the activities of Lagos4Lagos because of the questionable character and draconian lifestyle of Jandor.

“For someone to accuse me of collecting money from a man I have not spoken to or interacted with in the last three years shows the level of insanity and shallowness of a confused human being.

“I am indeed grateful that I saw this coming as I was warned severally that Jandor had an ugly past which he has guarded jealously and usually fights anyone who would oppose his style and actions.

“I dare Jandor to show proof of receipt of such transaction between me and Bola Tinubu, failure upon which I will have no choice but to institute a legal action against him.

“For clarity, Jandor’s latest action is borne out of the frustration he has met in his fruitless quest to get a PDP ticket that was already placed out of his reach from the word go.

“It would be interesting for the world to see the face of a liar called Jandor. It’s better for him to come out clean on how his arrogant lifestyle has led 70 per cent of the movement to leave Lagos4Lagos.

“He is a complete fraud that the Lagos PDP should be careful of if they intend to get any credibility.”

Recall that Jandor had explained that Ajayi was sacked following approval by the decision of the Apex body of the movement over alleged sabotage and anti group’s activities.

Recall that Jandor and members of the movement few months ago defected from the ruling APC to the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, at an elaborate rally held at Tafawa Balewa Square, TBS, in Lagos.

He has also obtained the nomination form as one of the governorship aspirants in Lagos state, preparatory to 2023 general election.