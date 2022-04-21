N100m for APC forms reflects its corruption-riddled underbelly, says Lagos PDP 

The cost of All Progressives Congress, APC, expression of interest and nomination forms, put at N100 million is a reflection of the party’s corruption-riddled body, which should interest the country’s anti-corruption agencies.

Lagos State chapter of the opposition People’s Democratic Party, PDP, made the points in a terse statement on Thursday.

The statement, signed by Lagos State PDP Publicity Secretary, Hakeem Amode, noted that when a politician pays such an amount, if he wins, recouping his “investments” would be priority.

The APC fixed the expression of interest and nomination forms for its presidential ticket at N100 million.

Others are: state House of Assembly goes for N2 million; House of Representatives, N10 million;

Senate, N20 mllion, and governorship, N50 million.

Lagos PDP joined its voice to the reactions that trailed the prices, condemning it as another index of corruption “that has turned APC into corruption-riddled capitalist venture.”

The PDP statement read in part, “the All Progressives Congress, APC, normination form fees is a reflection of how currupt the party is.

“How can someone pay N30 million for expression of interest form and N70 million for a normination form, if they are not all currupt?

“The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, should investigate those that will purchase these forms.

“This is a good confirmation that Nigerians should not attempt to vote for APC come 2023.

“Who will ‘invest’ N100 million and not focus on recouping if voted in?

“Despite the outcry over the betrayal and abandoning of the masses for close to eight years, the party still wants to perpetrate the worse form of governance.

“Nigerians know better now. They should speak with their voting power.”