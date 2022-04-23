Clairhub

Nigerian youths are no longer waiting to be the leader of tomorrow, they are already ahead of time. Despite the unpalatable business environment, they are breaking grounds, marching on towards achieving their dreams.

Okeke Chibuikem Sinclair, Chief Executive Officer of Clairhub, a fast growing cryptocurrency trading enterprise, is a young entrepreneur consumed by his dreams which would sound ridiculous to an ordinary mind.

Since cryptocurrency, a digital currency in which transactions are verified and records maintained by a decentralized system using cryptography, rather than by a centralized authority, became a global phenomenon, many digital technologists in this clime embraced the move only by half.

However, Clairhub, founded by cerebral Okeke Sinclair, has been taking it in its stride, creating opportunities for for people to be prosperous. The young businessman certainly have a vision of where he is going and how to get there is even crystal clear to him.

Entrepreneurs create wealth for others and it is one of the vision of the company for the rest of year, according to the founder of Clairhub

Business expansion, creating avenues for crypto freaks to be able to swap coins and help them facilitate sending money around the world remain the goals for 2022.

The vision of the CEO of Clairhub

also includes spreading to the West African sub-region and dominating the environment as the main exchange platform.

“Focus on creating a relationship as well as expanding our community with People who are not familiar with crypto. Generally sending money and buying crypto to facilitate money transfers around the globe

“Expanding and being a notable exchange platform in different west African countries like Ghana etc”, the owner of Clairhub said recently.

There is no contradicting the fact that hope keeps vision alive. While many business ventures failed to live beyond the COVID-19 pandemic, survive the global onslaught on human activities, the Clairhub founder counted the challenges as gains.

“In a year when there was an overwhelming uncertainty about the survival of the human race, when the global economy crashed and when cash was no longer adequate as a means of exchange, the value of digital currency became obvious to everyone,” the founder of Clairhub stated while reflecting on the year 2020.

Speaking further, the gifted leader of Clairhub said, “With the lockdown in place, businesses shut down, and most people ordered essential things online and had it delivered to them in their homes. A greater percentage of such transactions were paid for by cashless means, which further underscore the inevitability of the digital economy.”