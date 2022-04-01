By Evelyn Usman

A 15-year-old student of Government Technical College, Ikorodu (names withheld) has revealed how one of her teachers, Adefemi Adewunmi, allegedly raped her in a hotel in the area and threatened to kill her if she told anyone.

This is just as a woman, Mrs Happiness John, yesterday, reported her husband, Uwenzi John, at Ikorodu Police division, for allegedly having carnal knowledge of her 14-year-old sister, between November 2021 and February 2022.

The 15-year-old student, who lives in the Lowa community in Ikorodu, as gathered, was on her way to school on Monday, when her teacher who was driving in his car offered to give her a ride to school. But he allegedly detoured and took her to an undisclosed hotel in Ikorodu where he allegedly forced his way into her.

She was said to have opened up to her mother, who subsequently reported the case at the Ikorodu division, consequent upon which the Divisional Police Officer ordered the arrest of the father of one.

Explaining, the 15-year-old girl said: “I didn’t know where he was going until we reached the hotel in Ikorodu. He forced his way into me and said he would kill me if I told anyone.”

Woman reports husband’s alleged defilement of her sisterRelatedly, Policemen at Ikorodu, yesterday arrested 38-year-old Uwenzi John, for allegedly molesting his 14-year-old sister-in-law, sexually, in his Ikorodu apartment.

The arrest of the father of three from Ebonyi State, followed a complaint lodged by his wife, Happiness, that her husband had been sleeping with her sister since November last year and February 2022.

Vanguard gathered that the bubble burst after the teenager, who claimed she could no longer stand the sexual molestation from the mechanical technician, confided in her sister.

The spokesman for the Lagos State Police Command, SP Benjamin Hundeyin confirmed both arrests.

Vanguard News Nigeria