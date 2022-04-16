By Ike Uchechukwu, Calabar

The Commissioner for works under the Prof. Ben Ayade led adminstration in Cross River State, Engr. Dane Osim-Asu has promised to leave a legacy that he can be remembered for by adding that he would ensure their voices were heard loud and clear .

Asu vowed to bring governance to the grassroots by ensuring the people felt government through his representation.

Asu who was a one time House of Assembly member, representing Boki I is aspiring to represent Ikom/Boki federal constituency at the National Assembly in the 2023 election.

Osim-Asu made this known Friday at the APC Secretariat in Calabar during his consultative visit to the leadership of the party.

The House of Representatives hopeful said he was the only one with the highest wealth of experience amongst the aspirants vying for the seat on the platform of ruling All Progressives Congress APC.

According to him : “I have what it takes to bring Victory home for the party if given opportunity to run in the general election with rivals in the PDP.

He bemoaned that the voice of Ikom/ Boki federal constituency has not been heard in the last seven due to the poor leadership of quality provided to the constituent by those representing so far.

The former House of Assembly member told the APC that he aspires to contest for the seat in the next general elections so as to reverse the trend.

Osim-Asu said, “I have come here to present myself to you for service and intimate you of my aspiration.

“The purpose of representation is to ensure that the voice of the people is heard.

“For seven years there has been no mention of the Ikom/Boki Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives.

“I hope to reverse this trend and leave a legacy of better representation and also a legacy where people find worth and value through representation”, he said.

He pledged to bring his wealth of experience, pedigree, competence and capacity to bear if given the ticket to fly the party’s flag.

On his part, the APC state chairman Alphonsus Eba Esq. stated that the ticket is in the hands of the people.

Eba maintained that the BIVAS technology was the game changer during the last elections and urged politicians who were not in touch with the people to leave politics and do something else.

The party Chairman stressed that it was the people who will decide who to represent them in almost all the elections adding that the party will only monitor the process to ensure that the right thing was done.