By Esther Onyegbula

A 17-year-old teenager, Promise Okon has revealed how her husband Benedict Anieze smashed their four weeks old baby to death at their residence in the Idimu area of Lagos.

It was learned that the couple had an altercation that degenerated terribly when he angrily threw his baby on the floor, smashing her head in the process.

According to Promise Okon, “the incident happened at our apartment at No 5 pipeline Road, Idimu when we were having a misunderstanding, my husband threw our one-month-old baby girl on the floor.

“She died instantly and he immediately set our apartment on fire. It took the intervention of neighbours to put out the fire,” she added.

Vanguard gathered that after crushing the baby to her death, the suspect proceeded to set the house on fire with his weeping wife and the dead child inside the apartment.

But for the timely response of their neighbours who rescued Okon and put out the fire, she would have been burnt to death as she was yet to fully recover from the cesarean section she had a month ago while delivering her baby.

The case was reported to Idimu Police Division which immediately arrested the suspect.

During police interrogation, the suspect said it was the evil spirit that possessed him, that pushed him to the act.

Confirming the incident, the Lagos State Police Spokesperson, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, said the investigation is ongoing, and that the command is treating the matter as a case of murder and arson.



“The suspect has been arrested and would be transferred to the State Criminal and Investigation Department (SCID), Panti, Yaba, on Tuesday.”

