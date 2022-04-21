The need to support the society in caring for the underprivileged particularly single women and kids are the primary objectives of FAO Foundation according to the CEO, Adedayo Omolade Falusi.



Adedayo Falusi, so far, has done well in this regard. The FAO Foundation has continued to empower vulnerable women through food donation drop-offs and empowering kids rubbed off basic education to enable them reach their potentials.



Speaking with journalists in a social event in Alagbaka, Adedayo Falusi was fast to link his philanthropic trait to his mother, “My selflessness is a trait from my mother, including the desire to assist single vulnerable mothers find their footings, affected children and youths.”



Adedayo Falusi and his team of Non-Profit Organization realized that by working together they could overcome their challenges much more efficiently, this birthed the FAO Foundation in 2019, which programs and activities are designed to center around helping community members reach their goals and fulfill their potentials.



To reach more vulnerable single mothers and kids, Adedayo Falusi went digital by creating social media pages (Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, and Twitter pages) where he consistently reveal, teach and update his Followers on the FAO Foundation proceedings.



Adedayo Falusi has a YouTube channel named Head of Grace (HOG) which is a Christian Community with over 169 subscribers. He described the channel as “a contemporary community of Faith where the Foundation teaches and help people learn God’s ways.”



Adedayo Falusi, aside from his personal Instagram handle, has other two active handles (hog_christiancommunity and fao_foundation) which are communities of love and hope solely created to support single mothers, vulnerable women and children. He’s also active on Twitter (@amb_dayofalusi) and Facebook.



The most interesting part of Adedayo Falusi’s dealings is that this gesture is evenly distributed across the society rather than being confined to his state of origin. “We are committed to helping people in need anywhere across Nigeria,” he revealed while speaking with Newsmen in the head office of FAO Foundation in Alagbaka, Akure, Ondo State.



In January 2021, the FAO Foundation and Stellar Foundation, culminated in vocational training on baking where women were taught how to bake small chops, puff puff, doughnuts, meatpies among others.



During the vocational exercise, some of the women who emerged as the best learners were rewarded handsomely with start-up kits that included a blender, digital scale, rolling pins and other baking amenities so they can become their own bosses and stop feeding on any available crumbs from the masses.



“I want you all to become empowered and gradually, we are achieving that milestone. When you are empowered, you can easily do things on your own abilities, care for your kids, have good shelter, feed well and gain the confidence to fulfil your potentials.” Adedayo Falusi advised.



The Babcock University graduate and born-again Christian put individual well-being as the purpose of the FAO Foundation. In the words of Adedayo Falusi, “wellbeing is at the forefront of what we’re working together towards. Our programs and activities are designed to be a catalyst that helps community members reach their goals and fulfill their potentials.”

