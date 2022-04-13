My father's killers came on motorcycles —Murdered Osun APC chairman's son

Chief Gbenga Ogbara

•He escaped assassination in 2019, says party chieftain

•We’re trailing killers —CP

By Shina Abubakar

AREGBESOLA Ogbara, son of murdered Atakumosa-East Local Government chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Osun State, Gbenga Ogbara, Tuesday, narrated how his father’s killers came to the house on commercial motorcycles.



Speaking on his sick-bed at Wesley Guild Hospital, Ilesa, the young Ogbara said the two men met them on the way, while returning from the shop and waited till he, Aregbesola, and his mother, entered the house, before knocking on the gate.



His words: “We met them (killers) on the road while returning from the shop in the evening. Shortly after entering the house, someone knocked on the gate, and my father went out to open it and, while attempting to run, he was shot severally in the back.



“After shooting, they came into the house, shot through the window; the bullet hit my hand partially before they ran away.”

He escaped assassination in 2019, says party chieftain

Meanwhile, the Director-General, Ileri-Oluwa Campaign Organisation, Mr. Ajibola Famurewa, while on a condolence visit to the family at Igangan, told journalists that the victim had escaped assassination sometime in 2019 when his house was set on fire.



He noted that APC members in the town had been complaining that 10 of them were listed for assassination and the deceased was also on the list.



Famurewa said: “Ogbara was almost killed in 2019 by an unknown gunman, his house was set on fire along with his car, hence he relocated to the present house, where he was eventually killed.

READ ALSO:



“He was on the verge of rebuilding the burnt house before he was killed. I urge security operatives to bring the perpetrators to justice and protect the lives of other residents.”

Oyetola orders probe

But, Governor Adegboyega Oyetola has ordered that security be tightened around Igangan to forestall the breakdown of law and order, while assuring residents that perpetrators of the dastard act will be brought to justice.



Oyetola, in a statement by his media aide, Ismail Omipidan said: “As a government, we are resolved to do everything possible to protect citizens from actual and potential threats. To this end, we have ordered security beef up around the Igangan area.



“We have also directed security operatives to launch an extensive manhunt to fish out those responsible for the killing of the late APC chieftain.



“Government enjoins all citizens to be peaceful and to be law-abiding as all efforts shall be made to protect them and their property at all times.”

We’re trailing killers —CP

Also, the state Police Commissioner, Olawale Olokode said police operatives are on the trail of the perpetrators.



Olokode said: “From the assessment of the incident, we discovered that the assailants are very familiar with the terrain of the area. There are bushes around these places and they know the time to get their victims.



“They came around 10:30 pm or 11 pm when they knew that the victim would have been home with his family. They fired gunshots through the window.



“The Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of CID and the tactical team have been on top of the investigation. Though, we are yet to ascertain the purpose of the action of the assassins.”



Recall that gunmen, suspected to be assassins, on Monday, killed the APC chairman of Atakumosa-East Central local government of Osun State, Gbenga Ogbara.



It was gathered that Ogbara was shot dead inside his sitting room in Igangan, his hometown at about midnight.



According to a source, Ogbara’s remains have been deposited at Wesley Guild Hospital, Ilesa.



The Public Relations Officer, Osun State Command, Mrs Yemisi Opalola, who confirmed the incident said: “The APC Chairman was killed around midnight by some gunmen.

Policemen have since been deployed to the area. An investigation is ongoing on the matter. The criminals will not escape justice.”

Vanguard News Nigeria