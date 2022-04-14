By David Odama

Former Senator, John Owan Enoh has said that he is ready, prepared with full passion to transform Cross River State if given the mandate and support to realize his dreams for the state as a governor in 2023.

Owan Enoh said at the declaration of his intention to contest the 2023 governorship position in the. State that although it was not the first time he would be desiring to transform the state. as a politician, a citizen of the state with passion and zeal to tackle various critical sectors begging for development in the state.

According to the lawmaker, the time was ripe for him to share his desires and experience acquired over the years in order to move the State to the next level.

“Cross River State offered me huge opportunities to serve as member, state House of Assembly, Senator and I have served on a number of important committees.

“In the course of this journey, I have met leaders, business communities, and made friends in both the private and public sectors of the national and global economies. I have had the opportunity to understand how states and nations are transformed as well know the methodology an insight into the economic transformation taking place in other countries.

“As a Senator, I worked hard to put forward necessary bills and motions on constitutional amendments, security, education, economy, health and electoral reform, that have impacted and are still impacting positively on the well-being of our people. I have initiated and completed many life-changing projects in our communities, beyond my constituency, the areas of water, educational infrastructure, health and many more.

“I always wish I could do more. I believe it is time to focus on Cross River State people without whom I would not be and what I am. Therefore governing Cross River State will offer me a good platform to serve our dear state more and better.

“If elected in 2023, I will utilise all the experience, friendship, partnership, and global contact acquired over the years to transform our dear state”, former Senator stated.

The former Lawmaker who pledged to address the problems of industrialisation, road infrastructure, perennial water scarcity insecurity, youth unemployment, among others also said he will provide health facilities to cater for the health need of the people, create enabling environment for the youth to thrive in the private sector and also mainstream the young men and women in governance.

On tourism, he said beside building recreational facilities and hotels, “Government will consciously reorganise the tourism centre to bring back the state on the world map as tourism destination.