By Shina Abubakar



GOVERNOR Adegboyega Oyeola of Osun State, on Sunday, disclosed that his desire for the forthcoming July 16 governorship election in the state is to be peaceful and violence free.

Oyetola said this during an engagement meeting with members of Beer Sellers Association of Nigeria, Osun chapter in Osogbo.

Represented by his Special Adviser on Civic Engagement, Mr Olatunbosun Oyintiloye, the governor said the state is known for peace and he will not allow anything to change the trend.

Oyetola, who said that election is not a do-or-die affair, appealed to his fellow contestants to operate within the ambit of the law during their campaign and in the election.

” You can testify to the fact that my administration is masses -friendly that as improved socio economic wellbeing of the state.

“And to sustain these achievements and do more, I need your support in the coming election.

” You will not regret supporting me because I will continue to provide an enabling environment for your business to grow”, he said.

The governor also appealed to the association not to allow criminals to turn their relaxation centres to hideout, especially as the election is fast approaching.

Oyetola said that relaxation centres provided free access for patriotic citizens and criminally minded ones alike, hence, criminals could easily be harboured in such places without the knowledge of the owners as to the intention of the visitor.

The governor added that it behoved on owners of relaxation outlets to be very vigilant and reports strange movements and suspicious faces to security men without considering patronage and profit.

In his remarks, the Chairman of the association, Alhaji Kudus Tajudeen, commended the governor for various developmental projects across the state.

Tajudeen said members of the association had agreed to collectively and individually support the governor to win his re-election.

He, however, appealed to the governor to assist members of the association with more soft loans to boost their businesses.