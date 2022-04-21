Aderemi Hellen Fiyin

Aderemi Hellen Fiyin, Chief Executive Officer of Murrays Corner, also known as MurrayKurves Secrets, has revealed the positive reviews from her clients on the efficacy and efficiency of the company’s aphrodisiac mixtures.

The entrepreneur discovered a natural formula as aphrodisiac, to help stimulate sexual desire in relationships and marriages suffering due to low libido in partner(s).

Aderemi Hellen, who is a renowned cosmetologist, extended services to ensuring that couples and lovers enjoy healthy sexual relationships. The enterprising founder of Murrays Corner also provides professional assistance to women who have challenges with their private organs during sexual activity, by introducing a natural and safe pills known as Pussay Vitamins.

The entrepreneur has revolutionized treatment for low-sex drive in Nigeria, through the mixture of fruits and vegetables. Sharing how she arrived at the game-changing formula, the CEO of stated that it first started with her.

“I started conducting research on my issue and found out about some fruits and vegetables that I could mix to help my sexual problems. I started mixing and drinking and got my groove back, this was also one of my encounters with aphrodisiacs”, said the amazon running Murrays Corner.

Speaking further, the founder of Murrays Corner said, “I began making great recipes to help boost my libido. And i started putting it into use for all other of my clients who complain of such and it has been of great help”.

The elegant businesswoman, however, disclosed the stereotype she endured and how she overcame the bad ‘tags’ directed towards her.

“I tell people Aphrodisiac business is a calling for me. Not everyone has the braveness to go into aphrodisiac business. Abroad, it’s a normal, but in Nigeria, you are tagged a prostitute or a juju seller,” lamented the founder of Murrays Corner.

Continuing, the CEO of Murrays Corner, also known as MurrayKurves Secrets said, “When I started selling aphrodisiac I was shy when people got to know, I was tagged the “juju seller” even though people were very close to me and I would cry myself to bed. I had to rebrand my life and develop a thick skin to bullies and intimidation. It’s not for the weak, It was challenging, it was only reviews from customers that encouraged me. We conquered anyway.”