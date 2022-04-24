The Social Democratic Party (SDP), at the weekend, announced the rezoning of its national offices following a NEC meeting held March 22. The rezoned offices is with immediate effect.

According to a release by the party titled ‘Change of Leadership at the Social Democratic Party”, signed by its National Publicity Secretary, Ambassador Rufus Aiyenigna, the national chairman office was zoned to the North.

Alhaji Shehu Musa Gabam, from Bauchi State, North East, was appointed the chairman while Dr. Olu Agunloye, erstwhile chairman from Ondo State, South West was appointed as the new National Secretary.

Two other appointments emerged through motion by the National Speaker, Youth Parliament, Honorable Chukwuma Ogbonna Uchechukwu and was seconded by the National Speaker, Women Parliament, Hajia Maggie Mariam Batubo which was unanimously adopted by the members of NEC.

The release reads partly, “This change in the national leadership of the party is part of the process of gearing up for the realities and responsibilities of the 2023 general elections as well as repositioning the party properly as a credible alternative national platform to redeem the country from its current socio-economic woes and national maladies and to present a new hope for freedom, justice, all-round security and sustainable development.”

Vanguard News