By Haroon Balogun

Muslim News, Islamic newspaper, has commenced the distribution of 10,000 cases Dubic Malt to fasting Muslims in Lagos and neighboring States.The distribution which kicked off in Lagos Island, Surulere, and Victoria Island, Lagos on Monday, April 25, is sponsored by Guinness Nigeria, the manufacturers of Africa’s number one non-alcoholic malt drinks: Dubic Malt and Malta Guinness.

It was gathered that the distribution, the second edition, continued on Tuesday at different mosques in Igando, Ikorodu, Ikotun, Ojodu, among others, and is expected to run through the Eid-ul-Fitr celebration.

The Ramadan/Eid-ul-Fitr free Dubic Malt distribution was also extended to other parts of Lagos and Atan-Otta, Ogun State on Wednesday, with many faithful extolling the medium, which has been serving as the authentic mouthpiece of the Nigerian Muslims since inception three years ago.

In a statement on Wednesday, Publisher of Muslim News, Mallam Rasheed Abubakar said apart from being a special medium reporting Islam and Muslims in Nigeria and across the world, the outfit is committed to the welfare of Muslims.

“To demonstrate this commitment, we reached out to Guinness Nigeria for sponsorship on the distribution of their premium non-alcoholic malt drink to fasting Muslims during Ramadan and Eid,” he noted.

He added that this year’s distribution, second of its kind, is bigger.

“Unlike the last edition, we got more cases to distribute. We received 10,000 cases of Dubic Malt to distribute to our brethren. So, we are expanding the scope of our distribution in Lagos and are also looking at going to neighboring States. We shall also reach out to local and central mosques, and ‘itikaf centers.

“We don’t want to be known for writing news about Muslims alone. We want to also be known for being concerned about the welfare of Muslims,” Abubakar said.

Abubakar appreciated the management of Guinness Nigeria for making this year’s edition a reality, thanking Ambassador Abayomi Nurain Mumuni, who facilitated the whole process.

Commenting on the initiative, Corporate Relations Director for Guinness Nigeria Plc – Mr. Rotimi Odusola said “this partnership is in line with our commitment to build thriving communities and support our consumers in moments like this, especially as this coincides with our 72nd anniversary in Nigeria”.