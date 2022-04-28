Aderemi Hellen Fiyin

The Wellness and cosmetics industry in Nigeria is no longer the same since Murrays Corner, also known as MurryKurves Secrets, established by visionary Aderemi Hellen Fiyin, introduced revolutionising products to tackle timeless skin challenges borne by people.

Murrays Corner is undoubtedly becoming the market leader with its array of natural solutions to skin disfigurement and its excellent Spa services.

The costemic interventions by the company include fat reduction, butt/hip enhancement, laser and facial treatment, teeth whitening, stretch mark removal, skin tag removal, pedicure, waxing, among other life-changing services.

Murrays Corner also launched the Pussay Vitamins, meant to help women achieve a 100 percent healthy vagina, as well as the Murray Climax Spill, introduced to make women enjoy sex and reach orgasm during intercourse.

Aderemi Fiyin’s found little secret about the ‘cure’ for low libido is the biggest jackpot. The fruits and vegetable mixture for aphrodisiac is a miracle for couples and lovers facing a relative challenge in their relationships.

“Unlike many women, I never had issues with my sexuality until 2018 when I had a history of hormonal imbalance, I experienced a lot of Dryness during intercourse I became really frigid and sex was a problem for me,” the Murrays Corner CEO disclosed.

Continuing, the founder of Murrays Corner said, “I started conducting research on my issue and found out about some fruits and vegetables that I could mix to help my sexual problems. I started mixing and drinking and got my groove back, this was also one of my encounters with aphrodisiacs.

“I began making great recipes to help boost my libido. And I started putting it into use for all other of my clients who complain of such and it has been of great help”, added the CEO of Murrays Corner.

The amazing results, ground-breaking discoveries in the sector, credibility, as well as testimonial across Nigeria, Africa, and Europe, are sufficient proof of the brand’s acceptability.

Several Nollywood acts are ambassadors for Murrays Corner’s products. Beautiful Yetunde Bakare, Tayo Odueke, known as Sikiratu Sindodo, among others, with huge social media followers, have been representing the company online.

Few days ago, Aderemi Fiyin announced Dayo Amusa and Ajoke Tejuosho coming on board as ambassadors as well.

“Join Us as We welcome Actress Dayo Amusa @dayoamusa and Actress Ajoke Tejuosho @ajokeomoegbe To Murrays Corner @murraykurves_secrets,” she said.

“Give it to the best SOLUTION brand in Nigeria and Africa @murraykurves_secrets

“Join us as we officially welcome them to the family @murraykurves_secrets This is just the beginning of an amazing journey.”