In a harsh business environment like Nigeria, being constantly reminded and mindful of the needy as an entrepreneur makes you superhuman in many ways.



Aderemi Hellen Fiyin, Chief Executive Officer of Murrays Corner, also known as MurrayKurves Secrets, a cosmetic and therapeutic business based in Nigeria, is a perfect symbol of hope the world of the less privileged behold every day, and she radiates the warmth of her large heart towards them, even when others have completely shut them out.



Germany Kent famously said: “Selfless giving unto others represents one’s true wealth. Give without remembering, and receive without forgetting. Give back in some way.”



The Murrays Corner founder has been applauded for beautifying her many clients as a professional cosmetologist, but much more, she has been responsible for making lives better for the indigent in society on a regular basis.



Aderemi Fiyin receives consistent ratings from her numerous clients, who are beneficiaries of her passion for fixing ‘damaged’ skins through natural and tested products. However, another fight the cosmetologist is taking head-on is supporting homeless children and those in need.



The businesswoman makes it a core part of the company’s operation to support start-ups and regularly empowers widows to be self-sufficient by providing them with capital to start businesses.



“Murrays Corner, also known as MurrayKurves Secrets contributes to a lot of businesses by supporting them with funds and one of them is @nofrillsluxury she deals with clothing and accessories and many more. We have contributed to a lot of less privileged and widows by empowering them with a source of income,” the CEO of Murray Corner stated.



Continuing, the MurrayKurves Secrets owner said, “We have made it our utmost priority to always give out to less privileged by supporting them with tokens every week on our page and am glad am at least putting smiles on many people.”

