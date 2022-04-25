A Lagos-based interest group, Advocate for Good Governance, Lagos State Chapter has cautioned the Muslim Right Concern (MURIC) group over what it described as the attempt of the religious group to destabilize the age-long peaceful coexistence in Lagos State.

According to the spokesperson of the group, Biyi Adebiyi, he stated, “from Time Immemorial, Lagos has remained the most cosmopolitan, urbane and ethnoreligiously tolerant state in the whole federation.”

” The statement credited to MURIC condemning the approval of 2nd term for Governor Babajide Sanwoolu, by the leadership of the APC in Lagos, is insensitive, unnecessarily divisive, and completely against the sterling provisions of the 1999 constitution as amended on the issue of 2nd term for elected state governors.”

The group also stated that the assertion by MURIC that the end of governor Sanwoolu’s 1st term signals the 8yr tenor of a Christian’s occupancy of the governorship seat in Lagos is mischievous, misleading, and legally incorrect.

” Gov Sanwoolu, once elected, automatically assumes the right to contest for another term of 4yrs, by the provision of the Nigerian constitution, even in spite of the fact that his predecessor was a Christian. This right is sacrosanct and inalienable and can only be abrogated by the Lagos electorates in a general election.”

It was also stated that the decision of the APC Party leadership in Lagos to approve that Governor Sanwoolu can recontest based on his exemplary and aggregate good performance, and not on any sentiments, is commendable, apt, and in the best interest of the party in Lagos and the lagosians on general.

Furthermore, he added that this unassailable position of the Lagos APC leadership is in tandem with the conclusive results of various independent opinion polls carried out in Lagos. These various polls reflect an overwhelming approval of governor Sanwoolu’s creditable and unrivaled performance.

In his words, ” We will therefore advise MURIC to spend the next few years diligently searching for a competent and perhaps tested hand like the present incumbent to replace him in 2027. “

” In the meantime, we seriously plead with this highly esteemed religious organization to allow the wishes of the Lagos APC members as manifestly declared by the party leadership to prevail in the interest of good governance and developmental progress of Lagos which have been the hallmark of governor Sanwoolu’s positive impact In Lagos since his assumption of office.”