Dear Bunmi,

My parents divorced a few years back and my mom moved into her own house with me and my two brothers. I didn’t do very well during this last school leaving exams and my dad has suggested I should come and stay with him and his new wife, so I could retake the exams. He lives near the remedial school I used to attend, but my mom wouldn’t even want to discuss the move.

Their divorce was quite bitter and it had to do with my dad’s current wife. I am now 17 and I like my dad. He is a smashing father. I’ve assured my mom that I would move back after my exams, still she’s refused.

Adele, by e-mail.

Dear Adele,

It is a pity that you should have such a problem with your mom. Your father obviously loves you, so nothing your mom says will change that. Your mom loves you too, which is why she wants you with her. Is there anyone – a grandma, an aunt or elderly relatives – who can talk to both of them?

Try not to worry too much as, at 17, you can live with any of the parents you fancy.

