By Benjamin Njoku

Ailing comic actor, John Okafor popularly known as Mr. Ibu has a younger sister, Queen Chioma Egbo Grace who’s proving that she’s not afraid of setting a fashion trend that her contemporaries avoid.

The rising actress and media personality a few days back was caught in a camera, where she wore a revealing outfit that almost broke the internet.

In a video shared on Instagram, @realmribufan, the actress was in a cheerful mood with Mr. Ibu alongside his wife. But what caused eyebrows to raise was her outfit.

Also Read:

She wore a sleeveless jumpsuit that exposed her cleavage to the maxim and she carried it off with a style.

The outfit showed off the shape of her… and it screams vulgar. She complimented her look wearing a brown sun glass and designer’s belt.

Her daring outfit has since set social media on fire, and the light complexioned beauty seems not to be bothered.

Vanguard News Nigeria