By Jimitota Onoyume, Warri

The mother of a Corps member, Miss Faith Onoriode, kidnapped on March 21 on the Abuja- Kaduna road around Regania community, has appealed to the National Youth Service Corps, NYSC and the Federal Government to help secure her release.

The daughter, Faith Onoriode, read Biology/Microbiology at the Delta State Polytechnic, Otefe, Oghara and was on her way to resume at the NYSC camp in Jigawa when she was abducted.

The call-up letter for the NYSC the family made available to the Vanguard among other information read: “Call up number: NYSC/DPO/2022/099882. Batch A, 2022. State of deployment, Jigawa.

“The mother, Mrs Roseline Onoriode, said the incident was reported to the NYSC’s authorities in Jigawa State.She said the kidnappers are demanding N40 million ransom when they contacted the family.

“She is a corps member in Batch A that was posted to NYSC Jigawa orientation camp. She boarded a vehicle from Sala’s Global Motors, Effunrun, Warri to Kano enroute Jigawa NYSC orientation camp. She was kidnapped along Abuja-Kaduna Road at Regania community some kilometres to Kaduna State on March 21, 2022.

“The incident was reported at the NYSC headquarters, Abuja and also NYSC Jigawa and even reported at the state command police headquarters at Kaduna but nothing has been done for her release. The family tried to negotiate with the kidnappers, the ransom they are demanding is N40 million.

“She has been with them for over one month and two days. NYSC has not even done anything to secure the release of my daughter, not even a call from them. Please, I am begging the Federal Government to help secure the release of my daughter.

“I am a poor widow, please help me. Please, I am begging with the name of God for my daughter’s release and Nigerians please help me.”

Vanguard News Nigeria