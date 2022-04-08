

By David Royal

Controversial Nollywood Actress Tonto Dikeh who surprised her ex-lover on his 2021 with a Toyota Hilux pickup truck has retrieved the car from him months after the two lovers ended their relationship in a messy way on social media.

Tonto in a post shared via her Instagram page on Friday, April 8, 2022, shared a video of the truck parked at her residence with Beyonce’s ‘Irreplaceable’ playing at the background.

“🤣🤣🤣🤣 I even took the fake key back down to air freshener!! 🥴🥴🥴🥴🤣🤣🤣🥴🥴🥴🥴 Few more to go and the vawulence ends. 2022 birthday gift LEXUS 570 as them say we no fit buy am💃🏾🥂,” she captioned the video.

You would recall that during their outburst last year after they ended their love affairs, Prince Kpokpogri sharing the Hilux birthday gift video, claimed that Tonto Dikeh allegedly gave him a refurbished car with no car paper, custom paper, a receipt showing she bought it.

He added that he grudgingly took the Hilux gift after being persuaded by friends.

He said ”Apart from love and care expected of you as a lover, you had nothing to give me. You gave me a refurbished hilux on my birthday without a SINGLE car paper not even the custom paper or receipts showing it was bought and I returned it back to you”.

However, in documents, Tonto Dikeh has petitioned the Commissioner of Police, Federal Capital Territory, to investigate her former lover, Prince Kpokpogri Joseph, for allegedly blackmailing her.

Vanguard News Nigeria