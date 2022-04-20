By Elizabeth Adegbesan

Motor Mechs and Technicians Association of Nigeria, MOM-TAN, has warned the public against dealing with ex-members of the association parading themselves as executive councils of the Lagos State chapter.

The National President of MOMTAN, Mr Oseni Suleiman, gave this warning yesterday at a briefing in Lagos. Represented by his Special Adviser on Administration, Mr Abdulrasaq Yusuf, Oseni said the names of the ex-members include Alhaji Morufu Arowolo, Mr. Joseph Adebayo Omotosho, Mr. Ismaila Alani, Mr. Taiwo Philips, Mr. Shogbanmu Olanrewaju, Mr. Wasiu Onanuga and others.

“Our attention has been called to a public notification said to have been released by some hoodlums parading themselves as the newly elected National Executives of our great association, as first above mentioned. ’They claimed to have held a secret regional convention at Iwo, a suburb of Osun State in Nigeria, on March 31, 2023, and enthrone a New National Executive Council, purportedly headed by ‘one Alhaji Morufu Arowolo.

“We, hereby, further advice the general public to ignore them as anybody dealing with them is doing so at his or her own risk.

“Our reaction as we first published on our public programme at our national symposium held on October 15, 2021, at Lagos Airport Hotel, Ikeja, is that Morufu Arowolo, Ismaila Alani, Adebayo Omotosho, Taiwo Phillips and others are dismissed as former members of our association and the general public was adequately advised not to have anything to do with them.

‘’We have again taken them to a Federal High Court in Lagos since March 7, 2022, (before their purported national congress) and the next adjourned date is 27th of June 2022.”

“Meanwhile, the authentic National Executives Council whose tenure would lapse by May 26, 2024, are as follows: Mr Suleiman Akinola Oseni- National President, Mr. Adegbola Oyedele -National Deputy President, Mr. Usman Aminu – National Secretary General, Mr. Paul Abayomi Olatunde – National Treasurer, Mr. Abdulrasaq Yusuf – S. A. to President on Administration, Mr. Moshood Olaniyan – Welfare Officer, Mr. Victor Okoyomo – Organizing Secretary Mr. Muktar Momoh – National P.R.O, Mr. Anthony Okei Ihekuna – Deputy President South-East, Prince Sulaiman Adedeji- Adviser to President on Special Duties and Mr. Najeem Ajayi Magbadelo-Ex-officio.”