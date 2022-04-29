The Nigerian society needs more of such programmes like Models on the Island that is tailored to harness youth talents, develop career and gain exposure that would help them achieve their dreams and fulfill destiny.

As Models on the Island Season 8 concludes, Mariam Godwin emerges winner, Udoh Blessing, 1st Runner-Up, Jonathan Osasona 2nd Runner-Up and Adachi Miracle who also did well during the show.

In a media chart with Journalists in Lagos, the star winner, Mariam Godwin who is a final year Sociology student of the University of Abuja said that she is happy to be the winner of Models on the Island Season 8 and never expected she would come thus far.

According to her, I saw the advert on my friend’s social media platform and I decided to apply and give it a trial since Universities are on strike now. That was how I made it to the show which is my first show ever.

Narrating her experience, she said, “So far it was a great one, though there were challenges in the house. Honestly speaking I gained a lot. I learnt how to manage different personalities in the house. My commander in the house, thought us a lot of things on modeling, acting, discipline and a lot more.

I’m an interior designer, with this winning, I’m going to explore more on my interior business. Also, I have always want to give back to the society, now that I have an opportunity I want to give back to the society”.

On the prizes won, she told journalists that she a brand new car and $7 dollars worth of deals. With this

I feel great, I feel loved! I want to thank all my fans for taking out their time to vote for me. I’m happy now.

Udoh Blessing is 1st Runner Up and a student of National Open University. Her prize is $2,000 worth of deals. In this interaction with the media, she said, “I’m investment consultant and I work with real estate company before I came to the show. I asked for permission from my company to participate since the time duration is 25 days. We were 29 contestants before eviction started taking place.

According to Blessing I have learnt a lot. I can now face the crowd boldly, confidently and discuss business with people. It was not so when I came into the house, I couldn’t face the camera. Now I have the courage and boldness to walk up to a client and discuss business.

Describing the show, Blessing said, “It’s an awesome one. I want to say a big thank you to the organisers of the show; it has positive impacts on the life of youths of this country. It is a show where you learn so many things that can help you build your career, showcase yourself to the world, improve your talent.

Jonathan Osesy is the 2nd Runner Up, told journalists that he feels great and good.

On how he came across the programme, Jonathan said, “I’m one person that sources information from the internet a lot. So I was on the internet one day when I saw the advert and I decided to try it because that is the kind programme I have been longing for, especially when it involves entertainment, because I have been model for a while now. So I registered for it. Today I’m the 2nd runner up, it seems to me like a dream. This is my first time of participating in Reality TV Show”.

Discussing about the challenges, Jonathan said that there are challenges everyday in life. “Gathering many people together in a house with different characters, beliefs, behaviours and values etc is also a challenge. So being many in the same house, some of them trying to be on your nerves, you have to be careful and know how to manage it all. That is even more of a challenge than you being on your own. But since you know why you went there, one has to be focused to achieve result.

So what really helped me in the house was I tried to be myself, and I was able to make it, winning $1,000 worth of deals. And I tend to give back to the society and as well continue with my model agency”.