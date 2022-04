By Olasunkanmi Akoni

An officer of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority, LASTMA, at Ajah area, Lekki, drove a mini commercial bus, “Korope” bus to intercept a yellow commercial bus, popularly called “Danfo” bus, but in the process, hit a lady and broke her leg.

Irate mob decended and pounced on the LASTMA officer, beating him to a pulp.

It took the intervention of other officers and policemen to rescue the victim from being lynched.

