The NFT market has outperformed all expectations, growing to a massive $40 billion industry by the end of 2021. Although the popularity of NFTs can’t be denied, one of the reasons for the market’s rapid growth is the exorbitant prices of some NFTs, which can range from thousands to millions of dollars each.

NFTs’ potential has been described as transformative by enthusiasts, as they enable more artists and creators to reach their full potential while also attracting investors, fans, and collectors. Yet the main issue is that the NFT market remains extremely exclusive. Just take a look at the ApeCoin (APE) DAO member board, or the buyers of Bored Ape Yacht Club NFTs. The market has restricted access to a wider audience, including retail investors, fans, and small collectors, due to a lack of liquidity.

With different strategies, Algorand (ALGO) and newcomer Parody Coin (PARO), which is currently in presale, are aiming to increase access to the NFT market. Algorand (ALGO), which hosts multiple NFT marketplaces, allows users to create ‘fractional’ NFTs, while Parody Coin (PARO), the latest utility token coming to the market, allows users to mint ‘parody’ NFTs and earn passive income from the activity.

‘Fractional’ NFTs and Algorand (ALGO)

For NFT issuers looking to expand their reach with valuable, tokenised assets, Algorand (ALGO) is a brilliant choice. Fractions of NFTs that represent valuable objects can now be purchased. This provides greater diversification for investors and greater convenience for NFT creators.

Developers can use Algorand Standard Assets (ASA) to tokenise digital and physical goods. ASA allows developers to create digital assets on Algorand’s Layer-1 blockchain, which is a high-performing, secure, and forkless network. Smart contracts can be used to tailor the functionality of ASA to meet specific requirements.

Both fungible tokens and NFTs are supported by ASA, with NFTs being fractionalised. You can use Algorand (ALGO) to create an NFT and then use fungible assets to divide it into as many parts as you want. Algorand (ALGO) also protects your NFTs with a proprietary protocol based on the PPoS algorithm, which makes the network unforkable, decentralised, and secure. As a result, your NFT will never be duplicated or replicated in any way as a result of a fork, and it will never lose value due to replication on other blockchains.

Parody Coin (PARO) and ‘Parody’ NFTs

Despite only being in its presale, Parody Coin (PARO) has generated a lot of buzz. Thanks to its groundbreaking White Paper, which aims to make the best aspects of the NFT market more accessible, Parody Coin (PARO) incentivises holders to participate by providing multiple revenue streams.

Holders of Parody Coin (PARO) earn passive income in four different ways. The first is to create and sell parodies of popular NFTs on an open marketplace; the second is to simply sit back and let the reflection system do all the work; the third is to stake on the BNB Chain, and the fourth is to profit from a variety of ParoRewards.

ParoRewards is a program that rewards Parody Coin (PARO) holders with BEP-20 tokens. Money is lent in exchange for a return on the BNB Chain network. Holders can earn up to 30% APY on certain BEP-20 tokens as a result of this system.

The ParoReward system includes staking, enabling a portion of the BNB Chain protocol’s payout to be distributed. Parody Coin (PARO) uses a bridge to convert some tokens to BEP-2 to participate in network consensus mechanisms. Moreover, Parody Coin (PARO) runs on smart contracts.

This strategy allows you to profit from the token reflection of the Parody Coin (PARO) as well as the payout of the BNB Chain as part of the network consensus mechanism. Users must lock their Parody Coin (PARO) for at least two weeks to participate in this scheme.

Parody Coin’s (PARO) swap – ParodySwap – allows users to exchange any crypto for PARO. It’s a liquidity-consolidating multi-chain swap. A Parody Bridge is also available, allowing PARO to be transferred to other blockchains at a low fee.

Finally, the Paroverse is the name of the Metaverse platform created by Parody Coin (PARO). Users can create and interact in virtual worlds that can be accessed via NFT parodies and other decentralised applications through the Paroverse.

Buy the Presale now: https://presale.parodycoin.io/

Keywords: Parody Coin, PARO, NFT, Algorand, ALGO, cryptocurrency, Metaverse, presale