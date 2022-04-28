By Luminous Jannamike

Abuja — Following widespread reports of kidnapping in parts of Abuja, the FCT Minister of State, Dr Ramatu Aliyu, has said a new strategy was needed to tackle insecurity, especially banditry in Nigeria’s capital city.

Aliyu spoke during the 6th security meeting with area council chairmen, council of graded chiefs and other critical stakeholders in the territory in Abuja, yesterday.

She blamed the recent bandits’ attacks in some communities of Abaji area council on the failure of intelligence gathering.

The minister also stressed the need for traditional rulers to restrategise and strengthen areas of needs, adding that security agencies should be proactive and not wait until attacks were launched on innocent residents before responding.

She said: “In view of recent reports from area councils like Gwagwalada, Kwali and Bwari, there is every reason for us to come back, re-strategise and ask what is happening, where are we failing, and where we need to strengthen.

“We need to do an analysis of where our strength lies and where we need to fortify. In our expanded FCT security meetings, we have all adequate committees in place and we have other sub-committees that are overseeing the affairs of security and intelligence gathering in the territory.

“Despite all these, we are still having reports of people (bandits) invading communities and our peace especially in the satellite towns, where the terrains are difficult.

“Therefore, the royal fathers who are the custodians of the people should come up with new strategies that will put an end to this menace.”

Nonetheless, Aliyu reiterated the commitment of the Federal Government to create jobs and support entrepreneurship to discourage criminality, and also check the menace of insecurity.