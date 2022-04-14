MillionDollar Ideas Ltd, a music management consultancy agency that administers promotion services structured to operate according to the client’s budget, is offering top-grade management solutions.



The agency services cut across brand consultancy, social media management, artiste development with optimal execution and insightful results.

In a statement, the firm said: “Our promotional deals have infusion with digital platforms distribution and media promotions featuring editorials on blogs and magazines.



“We also activate radio and TV airplay with structured interviews. This package accommodates all lists of artists from A-lists to up and coming, fast rising independent artistes inclusive with Omega Plan, Zeta Plan, Beta Plan, Gamma Plan and Alpha Plan.

“At MillionDollar Ideas, we are not just random promoters, influencers, PRs. We are so much more.



“We have all the resources you need to get your brand to the next level.

“We give you the right advice, structure your next move, and get you closer to stardom.”

Social Media – IG @milliondollarideasltd

Twitter – @mdollarideasltd