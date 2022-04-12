.

**Rescues Kidnap victims, eliminates Bandit/Terrorists

By: Kingsley Omonobi – Abuja.

Following an escalation of intelligence operations that followed the terrorist bombing of the Abuja-Kaduna railway track and abduction of passengers, a joint Nigerian Army and Nigerian Airforce intelligence team have intercepted a ‘huge’ amount of ransom (#60million) meant for the freedom of some captives in the custody of armed bandits in Kaduna State.

Sources said some of the couriers of the ransom payment are suspected/believed to be security personnel.

During the joint military operation undertaken by ground troops of the Nigerian Army, as well as special forces of the Nigerian Air force, many of the bandits were eliminated while some kidnapped victims including women and children were rescued.

The source said the operation which specifically involved troops of 271 NAF Detachment in Birnin Gwari, and troops of the Nigerian Army Forward Operations Base in Gwaska resulted in the rescue of dozens of kidnapped victims during the coordinated operations.

“The sum of N60,000,000 in cash, petroleum products and sophisticated weapons, were recovered during the operations.

“Other items recovered by the troops from the suspects include vehicles, AK-47 rifles, magazines, various kinds of ammunition and mobile phones.

“Meanwhile, we will refer the case of the arrested couriers who mostly have identifications with security agencies to the Department of State Service (DSS) and Defence Intelligence Agency (DIA) for further investigation”, the source added.

