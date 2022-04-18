By Innocent Anaba

LAGOS—THE Commanding Officer, 174 Battalion Nigerian Army, Odogunyan, Ikorodu, Lagos, Lt. Col. Seyi Sholotan, has allegedly shunned a second invitation extended to him by the Lagos State Taskforce on Land Grabbers, over a petition against him.

Sholotan and Adewole Adeleye are in a tussle over the ownership of a piece of land on 2-3 Bashorun Street, off Haastrup Street, Alagomeji, Yaba, in Lagos.

Adeleye had petitioned the Taskforce, following an alleged invasion of the land with soldiers by Sholotan on three occasions.

The Taskforce, in a letter by its Coordinator, Owolabi Arole, had invited Sholotan to a hearing at the meeting room of the Lagos State Ministry of Justice Annex on March 23, 2022, but the military officer was absent.

The hearing was adjourned till April 13, 2022, to enable Sholotan attend, but on April 13, Sholotan was absent. He also did not send a representative or write to the panel for his inability to attend.

Arole, said another chance would be given to Sholotan to appear.

The panel adjourned till May 11, 2022, to give Sholotan the last chance.

Adeleye has also urged the Army hierarchy, especially the Chief of Defense Staff, General Lucky Irabor, to intervene in resolving the matter.

Sholotan, reacting said he bought the land from Ahmed Olorunmbe, adding that he wasn’t around at the last meeting and was not even called to appear before the panel.

Adeleye, who said he is the owner of the land with a registered title at Alausa, had in March 2021, also reported Olorunimbe to the Force CID Alagbon for alleged encroachment.

Olorunimbe was invited for questioning by the police and was later released on bail but has not reported to the police again since then.

Insisting that he owned the land, Sholotan said: “The land is mine. I paid for it. I have the right to own property in any part of Nigeria.”

He said he bought the land from Olorunimbe in 2017 before he was deployed to the North East on a military operation and that when he returned to Lagos, he visited the land, and Olorunimbe told him someone else was claiming it.