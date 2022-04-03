By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Goods and property worth millions of naira have been destroyed in the early hours’ inferno on Sunday, which gutted a plank market at Odo Eran Bus Stop, Ogba, Ikeja, Lagos.

Meanwhile, men of the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service are currently battling the raging fire which started in the middle of the night.

Director, Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, Mrs Margaret Adeseye, while confirming the incident, explained that the agency was alerted through the State’s Command and Control portal at about 3:37 am, which saw the Ikeja and Alausa Fire Stations responding with backup from other emergency responders due to the high intensity and nature of the combustible materials involved in the Fire.

“Firefighting operations still ongoing without any reported injury or death case so far.

“The agency is, however, assuring the public that the strategy being deployed to control the raging fire with copious water and chemical foam compound would not allow it to affect any nearby property or life,” Adeseye stated.

However, she said officials of the state fire service and other emergency responders remained on top of the situation as the fire had been put under control.

As of press time, the cause of the fire was yet to be ascertained as affected traders thronged the scene lamenting over the loss.

