By Peter Duru, Makurdi

The Middle Belt Movement for Justice and Peace, MBMJP, has urged the All Progressives Congress, APC, led Federal Government to show greater commitment to the economic and security wellbeing of Nigerians saying all available indices clearly showed that Nigerians fared better under the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, led administration.

The MBMJP in a statement issued Monday in Makurdi by its Convener, Joe Bukka pointed out that Nigerians were facing the worst security and economic challenges ever witnessed in the history of the country and the government was not doing much to ameliorate the suffering of Nigerians.

He said: “The government seemed to have forgotten that they met a better economy that was buoyant enough for Nigerians to live well with a stable exchange rate. But this present government came and plunged the country into this unimaginable economic crisis due to its bad policies that have set the country 30 years backward thereby eroding all the gains made by the PDP government in revamping the economy of the country from 1999.

“It is so disheartening that instead of taking steps to make corrections to the mistakes they made from the onset that plunged our country into this economic crisis, the APC is busy blaming the PDP for their failures and claiming that they a cleaning the mess the PDP created.

“This APC government must realise that Nigerians do not have short memories, we all know that Nigerians fared better under the PDP. We would want this government to return us back to the very point they took over the leadership of the country. We prefer the PDP era which this government is demonising.

“The truth must be told, Nigerians are witnessing the worst security challenge in our history as a country and the government is not up and doing. Bandits and terrorists are running amok in the northern parts of the country and the government seems overwhelmed yet they scandalously claimed that Nigeria is safer today than the PDP era.

“These lies and deceit are not helping our situation as a country. For how long would they keep telling lies to Nigerians while the country is bleeding. We cannot continue like this.

“The Federal Government must take immediate steps to get our country working again because nobody is proud or happy with what we are witnessing at the moment and the government should be told that majority of Nigerians are regretting voting the APC in 2015.”