2022 FIFA World Cup qualifying nation, Mexico have scheduled a friendly match with Nigeria as part of their preparations for the tournament slated for Qatar in November.

While El Tri qualified for the Mundial alongside the United States of America and Canada from North America, the Super Eagles failed to make their seventh appearance at the planet’s biggest football fiesta.

Nigeria made it to the final African qualifying round for the tournament. Still, the three-time Afcon champions lost out on the away-goal rule to Ghana last month, with the Black Stars joining four other representatives – Senegal, Cameroon, Tunisia, Morocco – from the continent.

The fallout of the disappointing elimination is still rocking Nigerian football, with the Super Eagles coaching crew already sacked and the President of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Amaju Pinnick, under pressure to resign.

But with the search still on for the next Technical Adviser for the Super Eagles, the NFF has sealed an agreement with their Mexican counterpart for a friendly between the two national teams.