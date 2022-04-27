By Providence Ayanfeoluwa

Methodist Church Nigeria, has lined up farewell events in honour of the outgoing Prelate, His Eminence,  Dr. Samuel Uche as he bows out of office after a meritorious tenure.

The Archdiocese of Lagos Mainland consisting of Diocese  Lagos Mainland,  Lagos West, Lagos Central and Lagos North have lined up series of activity such as: Arrival and Eucharist Service on April 26, 2022.

A statement Chairperson, Publicity Protocols & Publications Committee, Rev Cessy Ogunnaike, said that a thanksgiving Service would be observed at Hoare’s Memorial Methodist Cathedral, on May 1, 2022.

