By Olayinka Latona.

The Archdiocese of Lagos Mainland, Methodist church Nigeria has concluded plans to hosts the prelate of the church, His Eminence, Dr. Samuel Kanu Uche and his wife to a seven days farewell tour.

The farewell tour according to a press release signed by Chairperson, Publicity Committee Archdiocese of Lagos Mainland, The Rev. Cessy Ogunaike and made available to Vanguard said the event is part of activities organised for the outgoing church prelate as he rounds off his tenure as the head of the Church in Nigeria.

According to the Chief host, the Archbishop of Lagos Mainland, His Grace, Most Rev. Obafemi Adeleye, the Prelate and his entourage will kick start his farewell tour on Tuesday 26th April with a Eucharist Church service at Hoare’s Memorial Methodist Cathedral, Yaba by 12noon.

In his words, “we are delighted to welcome our spiritual leader, His Eminence, Dr. Kanu Uche to our great Archdiocese of Lagos Mainland as he gradually counts down to the end of his stewardship as the Prelate of Methodist Church Nigeria. During this week long visit, His Eminence will be celebrating some landmark achievements of the Archdiocese with us like the commissioning of the new Science Laboratory and block of classrooms at Methodist Girls’ High School, Yaba, Lagos amongst other memorable events”.

In the same vein, the Archdiocesan Lay President, Sir Benjamin Oshadiya said: “The entire members of our dear Archdiocese are excitedly prepared to give our Prelate a befitting sendforth going by series of activity lined up by the Archdiocese together with the various Dioceses during this farewell tour. We look forward to a successful outing.

The week-long event starting from today to Sunday 1st May, 2022 will take the prelate round all the Four federating Dioceses that make up the entire Archdiocese ; namely Diocese of Lagos Mainland, Diocese of Lagos Central, Diocese of Lagos West and Diocese of Lagos North respectively.