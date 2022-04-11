Newly elected President-General (PG) of Umueri community in Anambra State, Chief Jonny Metchie, has called on the state government to look towards the community for investment.

He also said the community has the potentials to contribute immensely to Governor Charles Soludo’s vision for the state.

Metchie, who holds the traditional title of Ezi of Umueri, was elected the PG of the community on March 5, 2022.

He would be formally inaugurated on April 18, 2022.

He also called on the CEOs of Air Peace and United Nigeria Airlines, Allen Onyema, Dr. Obiorah Okonkwo and other illustrious sons and daughters of the state to take advantage of the Anambra International Cargo Airport, Orient Petroleum Refinery, Capital University and the Eri House (the Centre of Research in Igbo History and Culture), among others, that are located in the community.

Metchie said this in a statement made available to newsmen.

He said he was in Lagos to interface with investors from Anambra and other parts of Nigeria to showcase the potentials of Umueri, which he said cut across agriculture, oil, tourism, education, security and aviation among others.

Metchie said from Lagos, he would proceed to Abuja, where he hopes to have one-on-one with investors, adding that with the huge infrastructural provisions in the community, Umueri is more than ever prepared to welcome investors.

Metchie said he had profiled other business persons from Anambra and its environs with a view to making proposals for partnership on how to develop Umueri.

The statement reads: “Kindly avail me the honour to introduce you to my town, Umueri as the next hub of development and business in Anambra State and Nigeria at large. Umueri is a developing community with great deal of potentials which are yet to be harnessed.

“With the presence of the international cargo and passenger airport, Umueri is projected to be the business centre of Nigeria in the next 2 – 5 years and beyond. The airport is also projected to be the busiest airport, as it will be taking a switch from Asaba and Owerri, in view of the fact that majority of the passengers that flood these two closest airports are mainly business men and women from Anambra.

“Also, the completion of Orient Petroleum Refinery which is situated in Umueri will draw serious attention to the community and environs in terms of development. Not also forgetting the ongoing Capital University project which is winding with the speed of light.

“Furthermore, Umueri is just 20 minute drive from the Onitsha main market, which is the second biggest market in West Africa by geographical size and volume of goods sold. Umueri is also less than 30 minute drive from the River Niger, which has been proposed for dredging to situate a Sea Port. This is to mention but a few of the potentials in my great community.

“It might interest you to know that I am a foreign-based businessman, but after assessing the potentials and future benefits in my community, I decided to bring my investments back home. Consequently, I wish to use this press statement to propose to the brand new government of Anambra state, under the able leadership of Prof.ChukwumaSoludo, to look towards Umueri, which is blessed with many opportunities, including vast land suitable for agriculture, among others, as a major part of the governor’s dream homeland.

“As the President General of Umueri community, God’s willing from next week Monday, I will be ready to work with the traditional and other leaders and representatives of our people to provide land and other enablers for the state government to invest towards the development of Umueri.

“I also call on businessmen and businesswomen from Anambra and other parts of Nigeria to come to Umueri. I urge you to bring down your investments to the next gen of development and our home, Umueri. By so doing, I believe you will benefit a lot from it.

“Let us work towards developing and making southeast a business hub for West Africa and the world at large, just as we did in Lagos state and other parts of the Nigeria.

“There’s a slogan by the political elites of Igbo extraction which I so much believe in. They say; “Let’s Think Home First.” In Umueri, there are acres, hectares and hundreds of plots of lands that are best for estates, warehouses, tenant houses, hostels, malls and shops. These properties are still sold for a token now and they are very legit and accessible.

“My assurance to you as the President General is that any land you secure now is yours and yours forever without any future disturbance or encumbrance.

“I sincerely solicit your support and encourage you and many others to invest at home and also develop our own land just as we did in other states.

“May God continue to bless you and your organization as you consider my humble request.”