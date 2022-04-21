Umueri General Assembly (UGA) has inaugurated a new executive to run the affairs of the community with Chief Johnny Metchie as the new President General (PG).

The new leader pledged to deploy his extensive contacts in attracting development to the town.

Metchie was sworn-in alongside other members of the new executive at a ceremony conducted by one of the leaders of the community, Chief Sam Umeadi.

Others include Deputy President General, Udenze John Ajana, Secretary General- Achunike Ivekwu, Assistance secretary- Nzedigwe Obiora Francis and Treasurer,Tochi Henry Chidebelu, among others.

The former President-General of Umueri, Chief Charles Ifediora, who handed over the baton of leadership to his successor, urged members of the community to give him maximum support for the peace, unity and development of the community.

Speaking immediately after taking over, the new leader appreciated the members of UGA and promised to give his best to making Umueri stand out in Anambra.

He used the occasion to reiterate his earlier calls on Governor Chukwuma Soludo, the government of Anambra state and businessmen and women from the state to invest in Umueri.

He said Umueri offers the best opportunity for investment.

According to him, Umueri has the potentials to contribute immensely to the actualization of the state government’s vision.

Metchie, who holds the traditional title of Ezi of Umueri, was elected on March 5, 2022.

The highpoint of the occasion was the kickoff of the new President-General’s skills acquisition programme at the town’s civic centre.