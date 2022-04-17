File photo:

• Two-yr-old shot in private part, mother’s breast shattered by bullet

• Herders slit my nostril, mouth, face — Septuagenarian

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

There have been horrifying tales from survivors of the recent bloody invasion of Logo, Tarka and Guma Local Government Areas, LGAs, of Benue State where suspected herdsmen massacred 25 persons including a traditional ruler.



For the victims, it was an attack no one saw coming given the peaceful atmosphere that pervaded the affected communities at the time of the bloody incursion.



Some of the survivors who are currently hospitalized and recuperating at the Benue State University Teaching Hospital, BSUTH, recalled their ordeal, giving heartrending accounts of how they escaped death by the whiskers.



Recounting his encounter with death, 25 year- old Tersor Vishigh said he was returning from the community market square in Bashibo TiorTyu with his three friends when they ran into the killer herders.



His words: “On that day I was at the Tiortyu Market to collect some money from somebody I worked for. And we usually stay out at the market square in the evenings. I was with friends whom I was seeing for the first time after a long time because I travelled to Benin. It was while we were returning home around 9pm that the armed herdsmen ambushed and attacked us.

Armed herdsmen

“They gunned down three of my friends who were with me. I was lucky the bullet pierced through the side of my stomach and I was bleeding. After shooting us they also opened fire on a commercial vehicle that was carrying some passengers on the Makurdi-Gboko Road. I don’t know if anyone was killed in the vehicle because the driver managed to escape with his passengers.



“It was while they were attacking the vehicle that I managed to crawl into hiding. From where I hid I saw some of the attackers, they were all well-armed Fulani men and they were communicating in their language.



“After the shooting, they took away the motorcycles that were parked by some of the people they killed and those who ran and left their motorcycles.



“People were running in all directions, nobody knew where they were. It was as if we were in a war situation. They eventually retreated and the corpses of the people they killed were all over the place.



“There were cries everywhere. Those of us with serious injuries were moved to the hospital in Wannune before government ordered that we should be transferred to the Teaching Hospital.”

75-year-old

Another survivor is 75-year-old David Iortom, who has machete cuts on his face and nostrils. With the aid of an interpreter, the septuagenarian with a face swathed in blood-soaked bandage narrated how he escaped death after the bandits macheted him and slit his nostrils.



“I was attacked by herdsmen on my farm at Daudu where I went to get food for my family. They saw me and others on the farm and started chasing us for no reason.



“While trying to escape I fell. They caught up with me and used their machete to attack me as if I was an animal that they wanted to slaughter. After that, they fled. Maybe they thought I was dead.



“I would have died. My family waited for me to come back and became worried. But luckily information got to them that people were chased from their farms by the herdsmen. They came searching for me and eventually rescued me and took me to the hospital. It is still a miracle that I am alive,” he narrated.



Also, a nursing mother of two, 25 year- old Lydia Chen, lost her fingers and also suffered a bullet wound on her right breast in a near-death encounter with the killer herders.



In her account she said: “We saw a large number of armed herdsmen coming into our village and shooting sporadically. Before I could run away with my baby they caught me and started taking me away.

Two month-old baby

“I was weeping and begging them to spare me and my two month- old baby. They kept dragging us along and requested my phone. I told them I didn’t have a phone. They became angry at me.



“They pushed me and I fell with my baby and they shot me. I later found myself in the hospital.”



It was gathered from relatives that the victim and her baby were found in their pool of blood by the youths after the attackers had left.



Unfortunately, she has a bullet wound on her right breast and also lost a finger to the bullets.



The medical personnel attending to her told Sunday Vanguard that her baby was suffering as a result of her inability to feed her since her right breast was shattered.



“But she is in stable condition and we hope to see her get better by the day because she has undergone surgery already. She was so lucky to be alive because the bullet would have gone through her chest. And we also thank God that her baby was not killed during the attack,” the nurse who pleaded anonymity said.

Pretended

Recounting her close shave with death, 21-year- old Doowuese Iordyar said she is alive to tell her story through the mercy of God.



According to her, “Last Monday around 9pm, we suddenly started hearing sounds of gunshots everywhere. My father woke me and my other siblings and asked us to run. I ran to a house and hid myself with some other people.



“They kept shooting and coming close to where we were hiding. One of the men who also hid in the house with us asked every one of us to run into the bush and hide because they were getting close to where we hid.



“But as we ran into the bush we suddenly came face to face with the herdsmen who were carrying guns. They shot and killed some of the people I was running with. I was hit on the leg and couldn’t move.



“I fell down. I felt I should not move despite the pain. I pretended that I was dead. One of them came and tossed me over and took my phone.



“They kept speaking their Fulani language and then started walking away from me. I remained on the spot and waited for them to move very far from me. I then stood up and managed to crawl till I got to where I met some people who helped me tie my leg and we were eventually taken to the hospital.”

Private part

Lamenting the attack, Doowuese said: “We never had any issues with Fulani to warrant the attack. They just stormed our village in large number from different directions as if they wanted to kill everybody in our village.’’



Also pathetic is the story of two-year-old Msurshima Iorshie who is currently battling for her life at the BSUTH, after she was reportedly shot on her private part by the herdsmen who also killed her grandfather.



Narrating the tragic story, her 25 year-old mother said: “l left Msurshima in custody of her grandfather. I went to farm with my husband in a neighbouring community where we usually spend a few days because we have a small residence.

“At the farm, we were alerted that night that armed herdsmen were moving towards our community. We horridly ran back only to discover that they had already attacked our village. They were said to be chasing and shooting at anybody they saw.



“Our grandfather had attempted to escape with my daughter and others but he was shot dead. My daughter was also shot in her private part.



“After the armed herders retreated, one of my brothers who went in search of our family members, saw her where she lay motionless looking as if she was dead. It was discovered that she was still breathing. But our grandfather was already dead.

Our grandfather

“We hurriedly carried her to a hospital in Wannune, the Local Government Headquarter for treatment. They revived her and we were immediately transferred to the Teaching Hospital on the orders of the state government for better treatment.”



The devastated mother who could not hold back tears said: “We have never had anything to do with the herders. They came from Nasarawa State into neighbouring Guma Local Government Area where they have been attacking and killing people. They found their way to our village to kill our people. They came shooting our people and chasing us away from our ancestral homes.



“I still do not know the sin my innocent daughter committed that they shot her like an animal. We thank God she is still alive but we do not know what becomes of her given where she was shot. I’m begging people to come and help me because I do not know what to do with her condition.”



Meanwhile, one of the health personnel at the pediatric ward, who spoke on condition of anonymity, disclosed that the little girl was responding to treatment but noted that she would require correctional surgery on her vagina.



“It was a miracle the little girl is still alive. She will require correctional surgery on vagina. But we must earnestly commend Governor Samuel Ortom for ordering the immediate evacuation of all the injured to the BSUTH where they are receiving attention,” he said.

