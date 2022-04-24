By Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

Members of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Osun Central Senatorial District on Sunday attacked leadership of the party in the district over zoning of the party’s senatorial ticket to Iwo.

The leadership of the party in the area summoned a meeting of stakeholders in the district, comprising of ten local government council areas and was attended by the incumbent senators, as well as those contesting for the ticket with the supporters.

The meeting which was held at the federal constituency office, Agbowo, Iwo had barely started when crisis erupted over the elders decision zoning the ticket to Iwo.

In his opening remark, the party’s senatorial Chairman of the district, Hon. Oluremi Omolaoye informed the gathering that the Senatorial apex body has agreed to retain the Senatorial ticket in Iwo.

“To ensure that all political interests are properly factored in, the Apex body of the Party in her meeting held on the 23rd of April 2022 unanimously resolved as follows: that the Senate seat of this District for the 2023 election is herein zoned to Iwo Federal Constituency”.

Following the announcement, supporters of other aspirants from other zones started shouting, “Ikire, Ikire”, “Ejigbo, Ejigbo”, during which the meeting became unruly and members started charging towards the high table.

Sensing the danger, the leadership quickly ended the meeting and ran out of the venue to avoid attack.

Some of the party chieftains at the gathering include; Hon. Yunusa Amobi, Hon. Ayo Omidiran, Hon. Patricia Eteh, Professor Mojeed Alabi, Professor Ladipo among others.

