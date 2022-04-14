Talented musician, Friskyboy is one artiste whose voice will clam frayed nerves.The singer is set to release a new project titled ‘Tools and Motivation 2022’. This will mark the beginning of his music journey.

The highly anticipated project will be released on 18th of April.

Friskyboy, real name Nwogha Justice Odiwomma is an independent artiste whom over the years has gotten the industry’s attention through his melodious voice, dedication and amazing stage presence.

On how African music is making a difference on the world stage, he said: “African music is the centre focus globally now. I see myself as one of the few fortunate artistes that have enjoyed small fraction of fame in the industry. I am committed to producing good songs, building an amazing career and making everyone around me proud .I see myself shutting down big event centres and making a positive impact through my music”, he said.