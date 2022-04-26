For a lifetime of contribution to the development of medical laboratory science in Nigeria, some veteran Medical Laboratory scientists were honored with awards in Delta State.

Amongst the awardees, was Mr Alfred Ekpokpobe who bagged an ‘award of honour for outstanding quality in impacting knowledge to future generation of medical laboratory scientists in Nigeria’.

With about 50 years of practice and contribution to medical laboratory research in Nigeria, Ekpokpobe, who spoke to newsmen, said the award was an incentive to continue on his oars.

According to him, the history of medical laboratories science in Nigeria like almost every other sector was plagued with unpalatable tales, stating that in the face of all, the sector had thrived due to the resilience of its members.

He commended the organisers of the event for recognising the struggles of veterans and many others who had and were still contributing their quota to the developing of laboratory sciences in NIgeria.

The awards were presented by the Association of Medical Laboratory Scientists of Nigeria (AMLSN) in an event which was held at Central Hospital Kwale, Delta State.