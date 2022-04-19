By Etop Ekanem & Happiness Ernest

In a bid to bridge the gap between the Canadian High School curriculum and the West African High School Syllabus, Maple Canadian College is in partnership with Rosedale Academy, Ontario Canada to offer scholarships to Nigerians willing to study in top Canadian universities.

President, Maple Education Canada, Mrs Ebi Obaro, who stated this during a media briefing at the college premises, Lekki, Lagos said the scholarship, designed under the university pathway programme for Grade 12 (SSS3) students in Nigeria, will enable eligible students to benefits from an automatic scholarship based on students’ admission scores.

Obaro said the best student would get a scholarship of $20,000 to cover tuition fees, accommodation, feeding, and others while the best two would get $10,000 each.

She said: “Through our partnership with Rosedale Academy, an Ontario Ministry of Education-inspected private secondary school that is able to grant Ontario Secondary School Diploma (OSSD) credits; we are able to offer a University Pathway Programme to Nigerian students.”

According to her, students with excellence admission average score of 90 and above can get a scholarship of between $50,000 and $ 100, 000 for a four-year programme adding that based on the faculty, students can benefit from the following scholarship schemes: Engineering, $100, 000/4 years ($25, 000/year); Social Sciences, $70, 000/4 years ($17, 500/year); Sciences $70, 000/4 years ($17, 000/year).

However, according to her, students with entrance admission average score of 89.9 or lower can benefit from the following scholarship scheme based on their faculty. Engineering $80, 000/4 years ($20, 000/year); Social Sciences $50, 000/4 years ($12, 500/year); Sciences $50, 000/4 years ($12, 000/year).

Sf=hw said: “Graduates of this programme receive a Rosedale Academy OSSD, a globally recognised certification to gain admission to the world’s great universities, and consistently ranked in the top five international academic high school programmes. MCC helps students attain university readiness before leaving Nigeria to study in Canada, the United Kingdom, United States, Australia and other countries leveraging top global academic programme taught by Canadian certified teachers who prepare students for rigorous university programmes worldwide.”

Also speaking, Principal of Maple Canadian College (MCC), Tinuade Olufolabi, urged Nigerian government to infuse technology into education from the primary school level to bridge the gap in the country’s education curriculum, noting: “Government must put things in place to help students/pupils leverage technology.”

She said: “Educationists need to sit down and balance the equations between the curriculum and real life. Technologies need to be infused right from the grassroots too, especially for the public schools. Government need to understand the place of education and put things right so the students are not left behind when they go abroad to study.”