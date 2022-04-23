Content creator, Olorunyomi Doyin Abiola Popularly known as Mc Reality ( The Sugar Daddy Of Lagos) has opened up on his future ambitions as a creative.

Abiola who hails from Owan West local government in Edo State said he is looking forward to collaborate with international content creators .

“Since I won the Indomie challenge, God has been faithful. I have worked with a lot of content creators and would love to collaborate with more both locally and internationally,” he said.

“I am open and ready to give opportunity to anybody of creative mind to work with me”.

Also speaking on his rough beginning, MC Reality, born June 12 1993 said: “it’s been a long journey but thanks to God. I started working as sake seller in Benin, Edo State in the year 2013, and moved on to becoming a Bar man where earned N12,000 as a salary which unlucky for me was later reduced to N5,000 a month due to the condition of the Islamic yearly fast.

“With my yarn for his creative expression, I journeyed through the Indomie Belleful challenge in the year 2016 as a content creator and came out a victor which gained me some recognition and won a cash prize of one million Naira.”

Born in Kaduna into a family or four, Mc Reality currently studies Political Science at the Lagos State University.

With almost three million followers across all social media platforms, Rraality has worked with the likes of Sir Balo, Ben Cash and Funny Chef.